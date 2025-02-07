Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Marriage: Gautam Adani shares first pics of son's wedding | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Gautam Adani shares pics from his son Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding.

Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Shah in a low-key, traditional ceremony on Friday. The wedding festivities for Jeet Adani and Diva Shah took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at Shantigram, the Adani township. Following traditional Gujarati and Jain traditions, the wedding ceremonies got underway at 2:00 PM on Friday. Now, Gautam Adani has shared the first pictures from his son Jeet's wedding.

Jeet and Diva started their married life with Mangalseva. Under this scheme, every year 500 newly married Divyang women will be given financial help of Rs. 10 lakh each so that they can become self-reliant and their families can move forward with happiness, peace and respect.

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet," the industrialist wrote in an X post.

During the Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani's recent visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj had spoke about his son's marriage.

"Jeet's marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways," he shared. When the media asked whether the wedding ceremony of his son is going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities" or not, he quickly said, "Definitely not!"

Jeet and Diva, who became engaged on March 14, 2023, were seen at Mitti Cafe, an NGO that provides jobs for individuals with impairments, before their wedding. They were personally invited to the wedding by the soon-to-be bride and groom, who also spent some time with them, cutting a cake and having friendly chats.

