Priyanka Chopra brother wedding: Actress stuns in electric blue lehenga for Siddharth-Neelam sangeet

Priyanka Chopra stuns in electric blue lehenga for Siddharth-Neelam sangeet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress's husband, Nick Jonas, too arrived in India to attend the wedding festivities. The sangeet ceremony took place yesterday and the couple twinned in blue looking every bit regal. Read on as we decode Chopra's look.

Both, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opted for outfits from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. Chopra wore a midnight blue A-line lehenga and Jonas wore a deep blue sherwani.

Speaking to Vogue, the designer-duo said, "Dressing PCJ is delightful because she knows exactly what she wants, articulates her vision beautifully, and then lets us take over. It’s effortless and makes us want to create something exquisite for her. Designing for her wedding reception was an unforgettable experience, and now, creating looks for her, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie for her brother’s wedding was equally special."

The lehenga featured a skirt which had a short trail that was adorned with Swarovski stones, sequins and beads. To complement the skit, she wore a bralette-style blouse with floral motif embellishments.

Chopra and Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was also dressed in Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore a midnight blue skirt that had crystal work all over and paired it with embellished cropped top.

For her jewellery, Chopra opted for diamond jewellery set from Bulgari. She wore a statement necklace and earrings along with earrings and a bracelet.

She completed her look with smokey eyes, winged liner and flushed cheeks.

For the mehendi ceremony, Chopra donned a beautiful gown by Rahul Mishra that had intricate floral embroidery. While the gown looked every bit gorgeous, it was her Bulgari necklace that stole the show.

