Nine dead as passenger vehicle falls into river Ganga near Patna

9 people lost their lives after a passenger vehicle carrying 15 passengers fell into river Ganga near Patna on Friday morning.

April 23, 2021
The news agency ANI reported that the vehicle was carrying at least 15 passengers

At least nine people, including four women and three children, lost their lives after a passenger vehicle carrying 15 passengers fell into river Ganga near Patna, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place around 7:30 am on Friday. As soon as local administration learned about the mishap, they rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

The jeep plunged into the river from the Pipa bridge under the limits of Danapur police station.

Reports say that many are still missing. The vehicle was going towards Danapur when the incident took place. The deceased people were returning from a wedding ceremony. The driver of the jeep lost control over the vehicle at Pipa bridge and fell into the Ganga.

"Nine bodies have been taken out of the river. However, a search is on to rescue eight to nine persons reported to be missing. The rescue operations are on with the help of the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams," Danapur police station in-charge AK Sah said.

Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav and Danapur MLA Ritlal Yadav also reached the accident spot.

Meanwhile, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the administration.

 

