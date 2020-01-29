JDU's Ajay Alok calls Prashant Kishor 'coronavirus', says 'happy he is leaving'

JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor

As JDU cracks wide open in public over the CAA issue, party member Ajay Alok has hit out at JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor terming him coronavirus for the party, after Kishor's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act which differs from the party line as the leader has extensively spoken out against the CAA, even calling out Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mamata Banerjee, other leaders for support.

Ajay Alok has said, "This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to."

Alok's remarks against Prashant Kishor has come after he in a tweet slammed Nitish Kumar saying, "@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?"

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!



And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar spat has come out in public over party's stand on CAA at a time when two leaders including Kishor himself and JDU's national spokesperson Pawan Varma have questioned party's ideological view on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Prashant's remarks came after Nitish Kumar was questioned by the media over Kishor's stand on the CAA which is not in line with the party. Bihar CM said that it was Amit Shah who has recommended that Prashant Kishor could be inducted to the party, however, Kishor in his rebuttal said Nitish was lying. The chief minister had also said that Kishor was free join any political outfit he wants.

