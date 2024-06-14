JDU clears stand on Lok Sabha Speaker's post ahead of election on June 26, says 'Will support...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi said they will support the person nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the post of Speaker in the NDA government ahead of the election on June 26.

On the Lok Sabha speaker, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "TDP and JDU are with the NDA. We will support the person nominated (for Speaker) by BJP..."

“The Speaker is always of the ruling party because its number is also the highest (among alliance parties),” JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said on the Opposition saying that BJP leader should not be made Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Lok Sabha will elect its new Speaker on June 26. The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained.

While first two days will be devoted for oath taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker. On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member. Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected.

A member cannot propose one's own name, or second a motion, the secretariat pointed out, citing rules. A member in whose name a motion stands on the list of business will, unless makes a statement conveying unwillingness to move it, will move the motion when called upon to do so, it said.

The motions which have been moved and duly seconded will be put one by one in the order in which they have been moved, and decided, if necessary, by a division.

If any motion is carried (adopted), the person presiding the proceedings (a pro-tem speaker) will declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried has been chosen as the Speaker of the House. The other motions will become infructuous.

