Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Foul gas pipeline explosion at Tata Steel, Jamshedpur; three injured
  • Tajinder Bagga arrest case | Punjab & Haryana High Court adjourns matter to Tuesday (May 10)
  • Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported
  • Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman in Srinagar
  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
  • Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP
  • Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jamshedpur: Blast at Tata Steel plant, three injured

Jamshedpur: Blast at Tata Steel plant, three injured

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
jharkhand Updated on: May 07, 2022 15:37 IST
Jamshedpur: Blast at Tata Steel plant
Image Source : ANI

Jamshedpur: Blast at Tata Steel plant

Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said. The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, he said.

"We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process," the steelmaker said in a statement.

"Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company's plant in Jamshedpur," the official said.

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News