Jamshed J Irani, known as Steel man of India, dies | All that you want to know about him

86-years-old Jamshed J Irani, also known as the ‘steel man of India’, died in Jamshedpur on Monday night.

“We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” tweeted Tata Steel.

"The Steel Man of India passes away. It is with profound grief that Tata Steel informs of the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani," Tata Steel said in a statement. He passed away on October 31, 2022 at 10 PM at TMH (Tata Hospital) in Jamshedpur, it said.

Who Was Irani?

Borne on 2 June, 1936, Irani was one of leading industrialists.

He completed Masters in Metallurgy in 1960 and PhD in Metallurgy in 1963 from University of Sheffield, UK.

He joined British Iron and Steel Research Association in in 1963. Later he joined Tata Steel from which he retired in 2007 as the Director. Later he served on the boards of various Tata group companies and others.

Irani received the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

He completed a Bachelor of Science degree from Science College, Nagpur in 1956 and Master of Science degree in Geology from the Nagpur University in 1958.

Irani returned to India and joined The Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO, now Tata Steel) in 1968 as an assistant to the Director in-charge of Research and Development.

He scaled up in the TISC by holding several responsibilities- General Superintendent in 1978, General Manager in 1979, President in 1985, Managing Director in 1992 and the Director in 1998. He retired from the Tata Steel in 2001.

