J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in Srinagar; civilian, policeman injured

J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir news updates: A civilian and a policeman were injured in a militant grenade attack in Srinagar city on Sunday evening, police said. Police said militants hurled a grenade towards a team of security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.

"Two persons were injured in this explosion, selection grade constable Mehraj and civilian Mushtaq Ahmad. "Both the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police officer said.

