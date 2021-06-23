Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J-K: One terrorist killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

At least one terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the South Kashmir district as soon as it received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon them as the forces were conducting searches.

Following this, the forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

