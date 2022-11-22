Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: LeT module busted, two active terrorists among four arrested in Bandipora

Security forces on Tuesday busted a terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested two active terrorists and their two associates, including a woman, from the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The terrorists were directed by their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)to carry out attacks on civilians, they said.

"In a major breakthrough against terrorist infrastructure in North Kashmir, police along with security forces busted LeT terrorist module by arresting two active terrorists and their two important associates including a woman associate in Bandipora," a police spokesman said.

He said incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms and ammunition and material for preparing an IED (improvised explosive device) have been recovered from their possession.

The spokesman said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Gundbal Nursery and arrested two active terrorists linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit.

"They have been identified as Musaib Mir alias Moya, resident of Rakh Hajin and Arafat Farooq Wagey alias Dr Adil, resident of Gulshnabad Hajin," he said.

The recoveries included one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails and ball bearings, batteries, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes.

The joint party also arrested two associates of the LeT terrorists.

They were identified as Imran Majeed Mir alias Jaffar Bhaie, resident of Wangipora Sumbal and Suraya Rashid Wani alias Senty alias Tabish, resident of Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin.

Two hand grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist module was being handled by LeT terrorist commander Samama alias Babar from PoK. The module was directed to carry out substantial attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of general public," the spokesman said.

They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties, he said, adding the arrests have thereby averted a major tragedy.

(With inputs from PTI)

