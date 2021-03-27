Image Source : PTI Minimum and maximum temperatures improve in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Both minimum and maximum temperatures improved across J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours after which a short spell of rain is likely in J&K," an official of MET department said.

Srinagar had 6.4 as the minimum temperature today while the maximum was 19.0 degrees Celsius on Friday which was 3.7 degrees above normal.

Pahalgam had 1.3 and Gulmarg 0.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 0.3, Kargil minus 2.8 and Drass minus 7.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.0, Katra 15.5, Batote 10.1, Banihal 8.2 and Bhaderwah 7.1 as the minimum temperature.

All stations in J&K had maximum temperatures above normal yesterday while there was marked improvement in the night temperatures as well.

ALSO READ | Weather to remain erratic till March 15 in Jammu and Kashmir

Latest India News