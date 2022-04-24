Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: JeM terrorist, planning to attack security forces, arrested

A terrorist linked to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday. Giving out details, police said the arrested terrorist, identified as Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, is a resident of Tral. According to police, the arrested terrorist was part of JeM's plan to attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Tral, has been arrested. He was instructed by Jaish (terror organisation) to come to Jammu. He had to keep two terrorists at his house. They were about to attack the security force camp near his house," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone said.

"One more person Bilal Ahmed has been identified, who was supposed to pick up terrorists from the Samba area and bring them to Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh. Before they attacked the security force camp, they were killed in an encounter. The investigation is underway," added Singh.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Mirhama area of Kulgam on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The developments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, two Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed in the region which the police suspected to be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the Prime Minister's visit to the Union Territory.

(With inputs from ANI)

