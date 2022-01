Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir

A jawan of the Indian Army was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the Line of Control (LoC). According to an official statement on Thursday, the jawan was found dead in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch.

They also said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

