  4. Army called in to restore power in J&K, Union Minister says talks on with protesting employees

Army called in to restore power in J&K, Union Minister says talks on with protesting employees

Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed electricity outages as linemen to senior engineers begin their indefinite strike on Saturday against the government's privatisation move and failure of two-round talks.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2021 15:52 IST
Union Power Minister RK Singh.
Image Source : ANI

Union Power Minister RK Singh.

Highlights

  • Army called in to restore essential services hit by ongoing strike of power department personnel
  • Union Minister says talks are on with protesting employees
  • Employees are protesting against proposed privatisation

The government has called in Army to restore essential services hit by the ongoing strike of electricity department personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Sunday. They said the deployment was made following a request by the administration.

In a communication addressed to the army, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer said that due to the strike by electricity department personnel, essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu region.

"We would like to hereby requisition the Indian army to assist in the restoration of the essential services by provisioning manpower to main critical electricity stations and water supply sources," Langer said.

Speaking on the matter, Union Power Minister RK Singh said, "there is a minor impact at a few places, by and large, things are normal. In Jammu, only 15-20 per cent of feeders are affected. There is no situation of blackout. Talks are on with employees union to know their demands & grievances."

Meanwhile, the army acted swiftly and deployed its troops at main critical electricity stations and water supply sources to restore supply, the officials said.

Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed electricity outages as linemen to senior engineers begin their indefinite strike on Saturday against the government's privatisation move and failure of two-round talks.

During the night-hours, there was a blackout in nearly 50 per cent of areas across J&K.

