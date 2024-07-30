Jammu-Jodhpur express train halted in Punjab after bomb threat call, passengers evacuated safely

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu-Jodhpur express train

An express train going from Jammu to Jodhpur in Rajasthan was brought to an abrupt halt at Kasu Begu station in Firozpur, Punjab, following a bomb threat. According to officials, the alarm was raised after local police received a phone call warning about a potential explosive device onboard the train. Acting swiftly, authorities halted the train at Kasu Begu station to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members, they added.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saumya Mishra confirmed the incident, stating, "We received a call about a bomb threat on the express train travelling from Jammu to Jodhpur. Our teams have arrived at the scene and are currently conducting a thorough investigation." She further said that the passengers have been evacuated. Three bomb disposal squad teams of the Punjab Police will be reaching the spot. Dog squad teams have reached the spot, the SSP added.

Bomb scare at New Delhi Railway Station

Earlier in May this year, a panic situation erupted at the New Delhi Railway Station after a "suspicious" bag spotted in a garbage bin triggered a bomb scare, officials said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site and the bag was checked, however, no explosive was found, they said. The team recovered from the bag two blast simulation balls which are used for defence training purposes and are non-lethal and have no significant explosive material, they added. The police said they received information regarding an unclaimed bag on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station.

Howrah-CSMT Express train accident in Jharkhand

It should be noted that two persons were killed and around 150 others sustained injuries as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express passenger train derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday. The accident occurred at 3:45 am near Barabamboo, approximately 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway. The derailment happened after the passenger train collided with a goods train. The railways has announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of each deceased, Rs 5 lakh for those with major injuries, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, Senior DCM, Chakradharpur, told the media.

(With inputs from agencies)

