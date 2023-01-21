Ahead of Republic Day, twin blasts injure seven people in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists

As many as seven people were injured in twin blasts that took place on Saturday in Jammu ahead of Republic Day. It is to be noted that the explosions took place within the span of 15 minutes.

The police confirmed the injuries of six people while hospital sources said seven people have been admitted with splinter injuries. They further said that all those admitted were now in stable condition.

Speaking about the attack, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor of Jammu said, "I asked the officers & they told me that only after an investigation will they be able to say if the blasts were accidental or linked to militancy. I've been told that 7 people are injured & some of them are critical."

The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation underway.

Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs. Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage, said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association. Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

J&K L-G announces relief package

Jammu and Kashmir L-G has announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident. The Lt Governor said that the administration would ensure the best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families.

ALSO READ | Jammu And Kashmir: 5 dead, 15 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kathua

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: JCO among 3 soldiers die after falling into deep gorge along LoC in Kupwara

Latest India News