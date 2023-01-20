Friday, January 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: 5 dead, 15 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kathua

Jammu And Kashmir: 5 dead, 15 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kathua

According to police, the accident took place when the driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2023 23:08 IST
5 die in the accident
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC 5 die in the accident

At least five people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others injured after a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. 

According to police, the accident took place at Sila village of Billawar in the evening when the driver lost control of the private bus while negotiating a blind curve.

The bus was on its way to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli village.

Four people including a 60-year-old woman were found dead at the spot by rescuers, while 16 others were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, they said.

(With PTI input)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News