J&K comes under pan-India rule on recruitment of bureaucrats

With Jammu and Kashmir acquiring the status of Union Territory from October 31, all new IAS and IPS recruits from there have been placed under the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. However, according to reports the intake of local officers from Jammu and Kashmir is likely to come down in the future with the Centre likely to reduce the quota from the Union Territory.

"In future, the All India Service officers to be posted to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or Union Territory of Ladakh, as the case may be, shall be borne on the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, and necessary modifications in corresponding cadre allocation rules may be made accordingly, by the Central government," reads the Act approved by both Houses of Parliament in August.

However, earlier, while candidates from Kashmir comprised half the local bureaucracy, with its status as a Union Territory the number is set to drop. The government is set to apply the rule to Jammu and Kashmir, which is applicable to the rest of India with regard to local representation in the All India Services.

