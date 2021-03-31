Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said. Thirty-six students of Noorani Public School in Khull area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district tested positive during a random sampling drive, DH Pora Block Medical Officer (BMO) Shugufta Salam said.

Meanwhile, 14 students also tested positive for COVID-19 at Government High School in Kathsoo area of the neighbouring Anantnag district, the officials said. They said the school has been ordered to remain closed for a week. In another case, two staff members at Kothibagh Higher Secondary School also tested positive for the virus, they said.

READ MORE: Maharashtra's 24-hour Covid count above 39,000; overall deaths past 54,000

Latest India News