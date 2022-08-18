Mehbooba Mufti on allowing outsiders to register as voters in J-K: 'Last nail in coffin of democracy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir: Calling it, 'last nail in the coffin of democracy,' Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed her displeasure with regard to election commission allowing outsiders to register as voters in the Union Territory.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

PDP president said that the election authorities can't allow outsiders residing ordinarily in Jammu and Kashmir for jobs, education or business to register as voters.

Meanwhile, NC chief Farooq Abdullah has called for an all party meeting on Monday at 11 am at his residence regarding the same issue.

