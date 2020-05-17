Image Source : FILE Liquor in Jammu and Kashmir to get costlier as govt hikes excise duty

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced to hike retail excise duty on liquor by 50 per cent on maximum retail price from May 18. A government order notified that an additional Retail Excise Duty of 50 per cent on the maximum retail price of certain liquor products will be levied from May 18.

"Additional Retail Excise Duty of 50 per cent on MRP, on IMFL/IFL, JK special whiskey, beer/RTD and wine/cider shall be levied with effect from May 18," the order read.

In the past few weeks, several states have imposed a tax on liquor prices.

Chhattisgarh government has imposed a 10 per cent "Corona tax" on foreign liquor while hiking the price of country-made liquor by Rs 10 per bottle.

Earlier the Assam government decided to increase the excise duty on liquor by 25 per cent. Kerala too raised liquor prices up to 10 to 35 per cent on Wednesday to tide over the slowdown in the economy.

Delhi government had also imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor.

Alcohol shops across States have reopened adhering to certain conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage