Jammu and Kashmir: LeT's suicide bomber, planning to target Army, nabbed along LoC in Rajouri

Terrorist nabbed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri was Lashkar 'Fidayeen'

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army on Sunday nabbed an intruding terrorist on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The development comes after security forces noticed suspicious movement in the Sehar Makri area of the Nowshera sector Sunday evening.

The terrorist has been identified as Tabrak Hussain - a suicide bomber who was sent across the border by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Upon encountering security forces, the terrorist started to run back towards the Pakistan side of the LoC.

He was nabbed after the troops fired at him. Hussain was shifted to the Army's hospital in Rajouri after being provided first aid.

During the interrogations, he revealed he was sent as part of the LeT suicide squad to target Army installations along the LoC.

This is the second time that he crossed the LoC.

Earlier in 2016, he was nabbed by troops in the Jhanghar area while trying to plant an IED.

After 26 months of imprisonment, he was repatriated from the Attari-Wagah border. He disclosed that he was cultivated by the ISI and worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years.

During this period he was trained to acquire enemy information and establishing cover story in case he is ever apprehended.

He also underwent six weeks of training as a guide at LeT's training camp along the LoC at Bhimber.

He disclosed that earlier on April 25, 2016, he along with his accomplice Haroon Ali were launched with a group of three other terrorists.

However, during the process, both Tabrak and his associate, Haroon Ali were nabbed by the troops.

They remained in prison for 26 months after which both were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border from Amritsar to Pakistan, sources said.

(With inputs from IANS)

