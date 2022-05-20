Kashmir: One dead, several injured in Khooni Nala tunnel collapse; ITBP rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A rescue operation is underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway collapsed near Magarkote in the Ramban district.

At least one person was reported to be dead while nine others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on Thursday night at the tunnel site near Khooni Nala in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday launched a search and rescue operation that is currently underway. Now, the 15th Battalion ITBP personnel along with a sniffer dog, have also joined the rescue operation. The incident took place at around 10.15pm when laborers were in full action. Several trucks, excavators and other vehicles were completely damaged in the landslide.

Five people, out of the nine trapped in the debris, are reported to be from West Bengal while two others are from Assam. It also included laborers from Assam and Nepal.

Currently, earthmovers are being used to clear the heavy stones at the site which have been completely covered with tons of debris. A fresh spell of rain and further landslide stalled the rescue operation. Khooni Nala, near which a tunnel was being excavated near Mekarkot, Ramban, is known to have caused casualties in road accidents and accidents in the past. It is sometimes referred to as the 'killer rivulet'.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist planning to attack security forces, VIPs nabbed

ALSO READ | BSF troops open fire at Pakistani drone near IB in Jammu, force it to return

Latest India News