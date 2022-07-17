J&K: Drone spotted near international border in Samba; search ops underway

Highlights The drone movement was detected by the security troops last night

Security forces have deployed a drone to conduct a search operation, the police said

The police were informed of the drone by villagers from Mangu Chak village of Samba

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said a drone was spotted flying near the Samba International Border in the Union Territory. According to the latest input, the drone movement was detected by the security troops last night.

Commenting on the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police officials today said, "Late last night, villagers from Mangu Chak village, Samba informed Police of having spotted a drone in the area. Police forces are carrying out a search operation."

"Security forces have deployed a drone to conduct a search operation after villagers from Mangu Chak village of Samba informed police about spotting a drone in the area," the officials said.

Earlier on July 4, the villagers in the Rajpura area along the Indo-Pakistan international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir had spotted a Pakistani drone.

A police official noted on July 4 that according to some villagers, they saw a drone in the Rajpura area during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"Subsequently, SOG Samba launched a search operation around 5 am and used drones to scan the area but found nothing," he said.

Earlier this year in May, security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven sticky or magnetic bombs and seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The incident took place on Sunday, May 29, 2022, near Rajbagh police station in Kathua district, in the border area of Talli Haria Chak.

Seven UGCL grenades and seven magnetic and sticky bombs were discovered in the aftermath of the drone's crash.

(With inputs from ANI)

