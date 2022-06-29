WATCH | Drone footage of terrorist hideout destroyed in Bandipora, J&K

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Terror hideout busted in Bandipora.

Jammu and Kashmir: In a strong action against terror outfits, a terrorist hideout was destroyed by the security forces in Nadihal area of Bandipora after the arrest of a LeT hybrid terrorist earlier today.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a drone footage showed how a terrorist hideout was destroyed in Bandipora.

Earlier today, security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam, a resident of Nadihal, a police official said.

"Police and SFs arrested a LeT terrorist at a checkpoint at Papchan in Bandipora," he said.

On the basis of his disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including three AK-rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, 2 Kgs of explosive substance and one Chinese grenade was seized, the official said.

