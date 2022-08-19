Jammu and Kashmir: 3 critically injured ITBP jawans airlifted from Pahalgam; admitted to AIIMS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The three jawans were critically injured and required specialized treatment, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir news : Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force personnel who were critically injured in a road accident while being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty were flown into Delhi on Friday for specialized treatment.

They have been admitted to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being airlifted from Srinagar onboard an air ambulance service, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said. The three jawans were critically injured and required specialized treatment, he said.

Seven ITBP personnel were killed while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty. READ MORE

The border force, primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, was part of the comprehensive security deployment for the annual 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra that ended on August 11.

