J-K CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi for the first time after Pahalgam terror attack Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah met PM Modi to discuss security measures following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. This was their first meeting since the April 22 attack, a tragedy that has sparked national outrage and intensified focus on Kashmir’s security.

The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister's residence, lasted approximately 30 minutes. According to sources, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed security measures to prevent future attacks. While no official statement was issued, it is believed that both stressed the need for maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for the victims.

The Pahalgam attack, targeting civilians in a tourist hub, has led to heightened security across sensitive regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah visited Pahalgam on Saturday to meet tourists and reassure them of their safety. Speaking to ANI, Farooq Abdullah condemned the terrorist attack and called for national unity against terrorism.

Farooq Abdullah sends a strong message against terrorism

“The pot has overflowed. It is time to uproot terrorism once and for all," Abdullah declared emotionally. He emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir has never supported Pakistan and never will.

Referring to the victims, he added, "To the bride who was married just six days ago, to the child who saw his father soaked in blood — we cried with you. We did not eat. These demons, who call themselves Muslims, are murderers of humanity. They are not Muslims in my eyes."

"I want to assure them that these sacrifices will not go in vain, all will be avenged... 'ab ghada bhar gaya hai'. We now need to uproot it (terrorism). We have been witnessing it for 35 years. But, they have never won, they'll never win," Farooq asserted.

Farooq Abdullah also criticised the Indus Waters Treaty, expressing frustration over the restrictions it imposes on Jammu and Kashmir's development. "When the treaty was signed, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not consulted. Today, I appeal to the Government of India to secure water rights for our people," he said.

He urged the nation to stand firm against Pakistan, stating, "They couldn’t save Balochistan and Sindh, and now they want to destroy us. But they will never succeed."

Abdullah expressed renewed strength after meeting with tourists in Pahalgam. "Children told me, 'Uncle, we are here to stand with you.' That gave me courage," he said, calling on people from across the country to visit Kashmir and stand united against terrorism.

He reiterated that Kashmiris have never supported terrorism and have always been an integral part of India. "Kashmir is the crown of India. Amarnath Ji is here, and He will protect us," he affirmed.

Responding to controversial comments made by Congress leader Charanjeet Singh Channi, Abdullah urged political leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric during such critical times. "Let us first defeat the enemy. Political discussions can come later," he said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Abdullah reassured pilgrims, saying, "Those who have faith in Lord Amarnath need not fear. Come, seek blessings from Bhole Baba."

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to recover from the Pahalgam tragedy, calls for unity, resilience, and decisive action against terrorism are growing stronger across the nation.