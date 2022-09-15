Jammu and Kashmir: Four dead after bus plunges into gorge in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajouri: Rescue operation underway after a passenger bus fell into a gorge, in Manjakote area

Jammu and Kashmir: At least four people died following a bus accident in Rajouri on Thursday. According to the details, the bus, carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali.

Commenting on the accident, Tehsildar of Manjakote, Javed Choudhary said, "Four people died after a bus carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district today morning."

On Wednesday, 11 people, including four women, died and 29 more were injured when an overcrowded mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said the bus was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian around 8.30 am.

A joint rescue operation by the Army, police and local villagers was immediately launched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several leaders from the Valley expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

The officials said nine passengers were found dead on the spot, while two more succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The condition of nine of the 29 injured is critical, and six of them were airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said.

