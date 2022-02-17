Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla; recovers five kgs of poppy straw

J&K: Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla; recovers five kgs of poppy straw

Baramulla Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers for dealing in illegal drugs and recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of poppy straw from them.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Baramula Published on: February 17, 2022 7:26 IST
J&K: Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla; recovers
Image Source : PTI

J&K: Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla; recovers five kgs of poppy straw

Baramulla Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers for dealing in illegal drugs and recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of poppy straw from them.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Baramulla Police said, "Baramulla Police arrested four more drug peddlers, recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of Poppy Straw at BABATENG PATTAN/ KALSARI PATTAN/ FEROZPORA TANGMARG and WARIPORA KUNZER. Cases under NDPS Act registered in PS PATTAN/ TANGMARG and KUNZER."

Further probe into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ | ​J&K: 10 overground workers of JeM arrested during raids in south, central Kashmir 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News