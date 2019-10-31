Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir administration approves restructuring of Power Dept

With the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act to take effect from October 31, the state administration on Wednesday restructured the Power Development Department and shifted all the staff accordingly.

The state administration has now set up three new power distribution units -- the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL), the Ladakh Power Corporation Ltd (LPCL) and the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL). It has also set up the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (JKPTCL) and the Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL).

As per the order, the Development Commissioner, Power, of the Power Development Department, along with its complete staff has been shifted to the MD, JKPTCL and Executive Director (Transmission), J&K.

While the Chief Engineer, System and Operating Wing, Jammu, along with its staff, has been shifted to Chief Engineer (Transmission), Jammu, JKPTCL, the Chief Engineer, System and Operating Wing, Kashmir along with its staff has been shifted to Chief Engineer (Transmission), Kashmir, JKPTCL.

All existing system and operations of circles of Jammu province have been shifted to operation and maintenance circles of the JKPTCL under the Chief Engineer, Transmission, Jammu on as-is-where-is basis as per the organisational structure of the JKPTCL.

Similarly, all existing system and operating divisions and sub-divisions of Jammu province have been shifted to divisions and sub-divisions on as-is-where-is basis as per the organisational structure of JKPTCL of Jammu province.

"All existing system and operating circles of Kashmir province have been shifted to operation and maintenance circles of the JKPTCL under Chief Engineer, Transmission, Kashmir on as-is-where-is basis as per organisational structure," the order stated.

As per the order and restructuring, the state administration ensured that whoever is currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir is migrated to Jammu or Kashmir and similarly those serving in Ladakh region is migrated to Ladakh.

The order also stated that the Secretary, Technical, JKPDD along with the staff of SE (PMU) and Director (TTIC) who has been re-designated as Chief Electrical Inspector, J&K along with Inspection Division, Jammu and Inspection Division, Kashmir as the J&K State Power Trading Corporation Ltd will be retained with the J&K Power Development Department.

ALSO READ | A new dawn: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh come into existence as Union Territories

ALSO READ | BJP expresses anger over killing of labourers in Jammu and Kashmir