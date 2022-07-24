Jammu and Kashmir: 2 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Ramban district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Police said that the injured were hospitalised immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir news: Two persons were killed and six others were injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The ill-fated vehicle rolled down into 1,000 feet deep gorge on a link road in Higni - the Badarkoot belt, they said.

The injured were hospitalised, they added.

Earlier, a soldier was killed in an accidental grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Police sources said that the grenade exploded accidentally when signalman Bharat Yaduwanshi was on duty at the Gonipora Gugtiyal Camp in Kupwara.

