Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: 17-year-old Afghan boy detained by police at Kathua

A 17-year old Afghan boy was detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district by the police on Tuesday, officials said. They said Abdul Rehman, son of Abdul Rashid Ahmed, was apprehended near a Covid testing centre at Lakhanpur, the entry point to J&K. He has a passport and a visa and has been taken to the Lakhanpur police station for questioning, they said.

Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police R C Kotwal confirmed the detention and said an inquiry is underway.

The detention comes at a time the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan and last US troops left the country, completing its withdrawal. The Taliban takeover took place on August 15, when the group took down Afghanistan's capital Kabul. One day ahead of the designated deadline, the US withdrew its troops from Kabul.

The 20-year long war thus ended and the US Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport late Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

