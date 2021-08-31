'River are flowing, mountains are majestic...': Amrullah Saleh tweets as last US soldier leaves Afghan soil

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/AP Afghanistan acting President Amrullah Saleh

Afghanistan acting President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday put out a tweet slamming the Taliban amid the final pull out of US troops after 20 years of 'war on terror'. Saleh also sought to criticize America's hasty return from Afghanistan.

Saleh, who is currently believed to be in Panjshir - the provice which remains out of Taliban's control, said that Afghans hate the insurgent group which was evident from the scenes at Kabul airport where thousands waited to fly out of the country.

"Afghanistan wasn't packed and put in the bag of the last US solider The country is here. The rivers are flowing and the mountains are majestic. Talibs are an unpopular proxy force and hated that is why the whole country wants to escape from them. A super power decided to be mini power that is OK," Saleh said in his tweet.

America's 20-year-old military presence in Afghanistan has ended, President Joe Biden announced earlier today, hours after the United States withdrew all of its soldiers from the war-ravaged country.

"Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," he said, thanking armed forces for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled -- in the early hours of Tuesday (August 31) – with no further loss of American lives.

The formal end of America's longest war came less than a fortnight before the 20th anniversary of the September 9/11, in which Al Qaeda terrorists blew up the twin towers in New York.

The terrorist strike forced the US to enter Afghanistan and overthrow the Taliban rule who then had provided safe havens to the Al Qaeda leadership.

The Taliban rule was overthrown and replaced by US-backed Afghans, who ruled the country for 20 years, during which several general elections were held. That rule was overthrown by the Taliban on August 15 when the president Ashraf Ghani suddenly fled the country and the 3,00,000 Afghan armed forces troops trained by the United States gave up without any fight.

(With inputs from agencies)

