Drone spotted inside Indian High Commission in Pakistan, India lodges protest

In a major security breach, a drone was spotted inside the premises of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad at the time when an attack on the Jammu airbase took place on Sunday. India has raised the issue with Islamabad over the security breach, lodging its strong protest over the incident.

The details of a drone sighting inside the Indian Embassy in Islamabad emerged days after the drone attack on the Jammu Air Force station. The tension between India and Pakistan has increased following the drone attack at the Jammu Air Force station.

Earlier on Sunday, two explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. Two IAF personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

After the attack, as many as five-time drones were spotted in Jammu this week.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has said that the easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges from both state and state-sponsored actors and called for shedding "old mindsets" to deal with the changing character of modern warfare encompassing a multitude of new threats.

