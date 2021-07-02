Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Drone sighted near International Border in Jammu's Arnia sector, fifth incident in a week

A drone was sighted near the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu on Friday morning. This is the fifth time when such an activity has been reported in Jammu this week.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was seen around 5.20 am near the fence. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at the drone. The drone didn't cross the border and remained on the Pakistani side of the International Border.

Earlier on Sunday, two explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The attack caused minor injuries to two IAF personnel.

Later on Monday, a fresh attempt to target a military installation in Jammu with drones was foiled by alert soldiers. Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station in Jammu fired at the two drones that later disappeared. Later, three suspected drones were spotted again at three different locations in Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to locals, the first drone was seen in Kaluchak cantonment area. The second was spotted in Ratnuchak cantonment area and the third in Kunjwani area.

Again on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, locals in Jammu spotted movement of drones, forcing the security officials to launch a search operation.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has said that the easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges from both state and state-sponsored actors and called for shedding "old mindsets" to deal with the changing character of modern warfare encompassing a multitude of new threats.

READ MORE: Indian military developing capabilities to deal with drone threats: Army chief

READ MORE: DRDO's 'Chess' anti-drone tech - How it works

Latest India News