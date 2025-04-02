Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani condemns Waqf Bill: 'Majoritarian and undemocratic' Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, alleged that the government is attempting to push the Waqf Amendment Bill through solely on the basis of its numerical majority.

President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, on Wednesday issued a message condemning the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. He stated that the proposed bill is unconstitutional and a blatant violation of fundamental rights. Reacting to the introduction of the Waqf Bill, Madani said the bill is undemocratic.

He further added that the government is attempting to push it through solely on the basis of its numerical majority, disregarding democratic principles and due process. "This approach reflects a majoritarian mindset that undermines the rights of minorities and threatens the foundational values of justice and equality," he said.

'Bill introduced in a forceful manner'

"The bill has been introduced in a forceful and arbitrary manner, with the clear intention of curtailing minority rights. Its framing and the intent behind it expose a deeply prejudiced attitude toward the Muslim community. While we have consistently advocated for constructive improvements in the existing law, the proposed amendments, rather than addressing genuine concerns, will only exacerbate existing challenges and create further complications," Madani added.

Madani said that as a representative of the minority community, he categorically rejects this bill in its entirety, and it is unacceptable in any form. "Our struggle against this injustice will continue through all legal and peaceful means, and we will not remain silent in the face of such an attack on our rights," he said.