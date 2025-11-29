Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind holds national governing body meeting in Bhopal; several key resolutions adopted Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani delivered a key address during the event, expressing concern over the situation in the country. In his address, he stated India is going through an extremely sensitive and worrying phase.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's national governing body meeting was held at the Barkatullah Education Campus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday in which several key resolutions were adopted on many issues such as the Waqf Act, Love Jihad, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), situation in Palestine and the establishment of schools within an Islamic environment.

The meeting was attended by over 1,500 members from different parts of the country.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani delivered a key address during the event, expressing concern over the situation in the country. In his address, he stated India is going through an extremely sensitive and worrying phase. "Regrettably, systematic attempts are being made to empower a particular class while rendering other communities legally helpless, socially isolated, and economically humiliated," he stated.

"These efforts are taking shape in the form of economic boycotts, bulldozer actions, mob lynching, sabotage of Muslim endowments, and organized campaigns against religious seminaries and Islamic symbols," he added.

He said the Constitution of India grants every citizen the freedom to follow and propagate their religion, pointing out that newly framed conversion law in various states seeks to curtail this fundamental right.

Madani also criticised the 'baseless propaganda' over 'Love Jihad' and said that anti-Islamic forces have distorted the sacred concept of jihad, turning it into a term synonymous with violence, and have coined expressions like “love jihad”, “land jihad”, “education jihad”, and “spit jihad” to malign the Muslims.

He clarified that jihad in Islam is a "noble duty aimed at eliminating injustice, protecting humanity, and establishing peace". "Even armed struggle is sanctioned only to prevent oppression and disorder. Moreover, jihad is not an individual or private undertaking; only a legitimate and organised state authority can determine it under Islamic jurisprudence," he stated.

"India, being a democratic and secular nation, is not an Islamic state; hence any debate about physical jihad here has no relevance. Muslims are constitutionally bound citizens, and the government is responsible for protecting the rights of all," he added.

Expressing solidarity with the Sikh community on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Madani said that the tragic killing of the Guru’s young sons during the Mughal era was an act of injustice and oppression that does not align with the collective moral values or principles of justice. However, he said that labeling the Mughal Empire as an ‘Islamic government’ is historically incorrect.

He also raised concerns regarding the judiciary, stating that the Supreme Court is entitled to be called ‘supreme’ only as long as it upholds the Constitution and the rights enshrined in law. Madani stressed that youth are the backbone of any nation, and their thinking shapes the future.

Speeches of distinguished scholars

Several distinguished scholars such as Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani (Darul Uloom Deoband’s Rector and Shaykh al-Hadith), Mufti Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri (Darul Uloom Deoband), Mufti Iftikhar Qasmi (President Jamiat Ulama Karnataka), Maulana Abdullah Maroofi (Darul Uloom Deoband), Maulana Ameenul Haq Abdullah (General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama UP), Maulana Abdul Qawi (Vice President, Jamiat Telangana), Mufti Ashfaq Qazi (Mumbai), Maulana Nadeem Siddiqi (Maharashtra), Maulana Sajid Falahi, Mufti Abdul Razzaq Amrohvi, Maulana Yahya Karimi, and Maulana Zainul Abidin (Karnataka) attended the event.

Awards

Three state units — Western UP Zone, Assam, and Nagaland — were honoured with the Shaikh-ul-Hind Award for outstanding performance. Eleven districts — Bijnor (UP), Murshidabad (WB), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Hailakandi (Assam), Kishanganj (Bihar), Sipahijala (Tripura), Bangalore (Karnataka), Hojai and Dimapur (Assam), Jehanabad (Bihar), and Sitapur & Mau (UP) — received the Shaikh-ul-Islam Award for excellence in membership drive, unit formation, social reform, and religious education.