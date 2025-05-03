Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemns Pahalgam terror attack, urges strong action against perpetrators Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, urged strict action against perpetrators, and reaffirmed its commitment to national unity and peace.

New Delhi:

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has strongly condemned the recent cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, during its All India Training Conference held on May 3-4, 2025, at Madani Hall, the Jamiat headquarters in New Delhi. The conference was presided over by Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

In a resolution passed unanimously, the organisation expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Reaffirming its historic commitment to combating extremism and communalism, the Jamiat emphasised its enduring efforts to promote national unity, communal harmony, and peace. "Terrorism is a cancer that goes against the teachings of Islam, which stands for peace and brotherhood. It is the duty of every Muslim to raise their voice against such atrocities," the resolution stated.

The conference also lauded the people of Kashmir for their extraordinary spirit of humanity and solidarity during the crisis. Despite challenging circumstances, local Kashmiris opened their homes to stranded tourists, hotel owners provided free food, and taxi drivers refused to charge fares — gestures praised by the Jamiat as a testament to the spirit of compassion and unity.

Terming the Pahalgam tragedy a sorrowful event not just for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire nation, the organisation also condemned attempts by certain elements to spread hatred in the aftermath of the attack, warning that such actions threaten the nation's fabric of unity and peace.

Further, the Jamiat demanded that the Indian government take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack and expressed its full support for any decisive measures deemed necessary to combat terrorism.

The resolution was formally adopted during today's session of the training conference, reaffirming Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's unwavering stand against violence and its commitment to national integrity.