Jalandhar LS bypoll to see turncoat Vs turncoat as BJP fields former Akali leader Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who quit Akali Dal to join the party recently, as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Jalandhar seat in Punjab.

Atwal, a former MLA, is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who was the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

Turncoat Vs Turncoat in Jalandhar

In a surprise move, Punjab ruling party AAP named former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku as the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll just a day after his joining to Aam Aadmi Party.

Rinku had joined AAP in the presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 5. He was earlier the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West. In the 2022 assembly polls, he was defeated by AAP's Sheetal Angural. Earlier, the Congress had expelled Rinku from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The bypoll is due on May 10 and have been necessitated due to the death of sitting lawmakers. The results will be announced on May 13.



(With PTI input)

