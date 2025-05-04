Jaishankar to Europe: India seeks partners, not preachers, in a changing global order External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged Europe to adopt a pragmatic, respectful approach toward India, emphasising the need for partnerships based on mutual interest, not ideological preaching.

New Delhi:

In a firm yet diplomatic message to Europe, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday urged the continent to adopt a more pragmatic and respectful approach if it seeks deeper ties with India. Speaking at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasized the need for "sensitivity" and "mutuality of interest," stating that India is looking for "partners, not preachers."

“When we look at the world, we look for partners; we don’t look for preachers — particularly preachers who don’t practice at home and preach abroad,” he said, in a veiled swipe at Western nations that, in his view, have struggled to align their global rhetoric with domestic practices. He added that while some European countries are adapting to the new realities of a multipolar world, others remain stuck in outdated paradigms.

Jaishankar stressed that successful international partnerships must be grounded in mutual understanding, shared interests, and realism, especially in an era where geopolitical power is more distributed than ever.

On India’s stance toward Russia, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing “Russia realism,” citing a natural complementarity between the two nations as a resource provider and consumer. He criticised earlier Western attempts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict without involving Moscow, calling such approaches unrealistic and ineffective.

He also championed an “America realism,” suggesting that India’s engagement with the U.S. must be based on aligned interests rather than ideological convergence. “Today’s world demands interest-based cooperation over ideology-driven diplomacy,” he remarked.

A significant portion of his speech focused on India’s growing involvement in the Arctic. Jaishankar outlined India's strategic interest in the polar region, citing over 40 years of engagement in Antarctica and a new Arctic policy aimed at leveraging space, climate, and research opportunities. “What happens in the Arctic is of extreme importance to us,” he said, pointing to the region’s increasing economic and strategic relevance.

He also warned that climate change and rising geopolitical tensions are transforming the Arctic into a global flashpoint. Echoing this, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, Chairman of the Arctic Circle, urged India to deepen its economic and strategic focus on the region.

Jaishankar concluded that India, as a rising global power, must shape its own path with realism, responsibility, and strategic foresight in a contested and rapidly evolving world.

(PTI inputs)