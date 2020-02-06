Jaishankar thanks Iranian authorities for assistance in release of detained ship's Indian crew

Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said six Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak', detained in Iran for 11 months, have been released.

"6 Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak' detained in Iran for 11 months have been released. Thank the Iranian authorities for their assistance. Appreciate the efforts of our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Bandar Abbas," he said in a tweet

