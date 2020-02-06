Thursday, February 06, 2020
     
Jaishankar thanks Iranian authorities for assistance in release of detained ship's Indian crew

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said six Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak', detained in Iran for 11 months, have been released.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2020 17:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said six Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak', detained in Iran for 11 months, have been released. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said six Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak', detained in Iran for 11 months, have been released. Jaishankar thanked the Iranian authorities for their assistance.

"6 Indian crew members of the ship 'Abdul Razzak' detained in Iran for 11 months have been released. Thank the Iranian authorities for their assistance. Appreciate the efforts of our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Bandar Abbas," he said in a tweet

