Jaishankar on India's diplomatic strategies over geopolitical challenges: 'We have to learn to fight'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking at an interactive session at Delhi University's Hansraj College, highlighted the evolving nature of global diplomacy and India's approach to it. There is always competition at some level between the countries and they will definitely try to gain maximum strength as much as possible, but we should not be afraid, he said, adding we have to learn to fight.

"Governments change and we have to plan accordingly. We need to try that our neighbouring countries stay associated with us for maximum stability and we have to make sure that we are also prepared that they will also keep doing some activities against us as well and we should not counter that reactively, but with a proper planning," Jaishankar elaborated.

Our foreign policy is 'Neighbourhood First'. There should be diplomacy, but in the national interest, he added.

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist'

Emphasising strong India-US bilateral ties, he described US President Donald Trump as an "American nationalist".

"I recently attended his (Trump's) oath-taking ceremony and we received good treatment. I believe he is an American nationalist," Jaishankar said in response to a question about whether Trump is India's friend or enemy.

He acknowledged that Trump's policies could bring significant changes to global affairs but asserted that India's foreign policy would continue to be guided by national interest.

"Yes, he (Trump) will change a lot of things, maybe some things will be out of syllabus, but we have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," he said, adding, "There may be some issues where we differ, but there will be many areas where things will be in our shed."

Jaishankar also stressed the strong personal ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, saying, "Our relationship with the US is strong and Modi has a good personal relationship with Trump."

