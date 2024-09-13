Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'My father was on flight hijacked in 1984, I was dealing with it,' reveals Jaishankar in Geneva

'My father was on flight hijacked in 1984, I was dealing with it,' reveals Jaishankar in Geneva

Recalling those times, he said it was interesting because, on the one hand, he was part of the team which was working on dealing with hijacking while on the other hand, he was part of the family members who were pressing the government for the hijacking.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Geneva Updated on: September 13, 2024 20:41 IST
Jaishankar on hijacking
Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Geneva

In a surprising revelation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that his father, a former senior diplomat, was on a hijacked flight in 1984 adding that he had a unique window on “both sides” in such situations – the perspective of family members and those in the government.

Jaishankar was answering a question during a community event in Geneva when he was asked about the recently released television series on the hijacking of IC814 in 1999. Jaishankar denied to comment on the series, saying that it would not be correct as he had not watched it.

However, he shared another experience of hijacking which was from 1984. He told the audience how as a young officer, he was part of the team dealing with the hijack situation in 1984. He elucidated that on the one hand, he was dealing with hijacking while on the other, he was part of the group of families putting pressure on the government.

Minister Jaishankar said, “In 1984 there was a hijacking. I was a very young officer. I was part of the team which was dealing with it. I rang up my mother, actually, to tell her, ‘Look, I can't come.

There's a hijacking,” he said.

“And then I discovered, my father was on the flight. The flight ended up in Dubai. It's a long story, but fortunately, nobody got killed. It could have ended as a problem,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | You won't let anyone else enter G7, we formed our own club: Jaishankar's viral response to BRICS formation

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement