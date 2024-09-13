You won't let anyone else enter G7, we formed our own club: Jaishankar's viral response to BRICS formation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Geneva: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the BRICS was formed because the G7 nations were not letting anyone else enter the group while addressing the Geneva Centre for Security Policy in Switzerland.

While addressing the Geneva Centre for Security Policy with former Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, Jean David Levitte, when asked why BRICS and if it would expand, Jaishanark replied, "Because there was another club, it was called the G7 and you wouldn't let anybody else into that club, so we said we'd go and form our own club. As it started, it gained a life of its own over the period of time. Others saw value in it as well."

He further said that today many countries see value in BRICS and there is more enthusiasm in countries wanting to join the grouping. "We expanded the BRICS, we took the decision to expand the BRICS last year in South Africa's Johannesburg. And we extended invitations to more countries, which virtually doubled the number. We will be meeting soon in Kazan, a city in Russia, next month. And we know, I mean, as I travel around the world, I frankly see more and more enthusiasm, you know, more interest really in countries wanting to be associated in some form or the other. BRICS, of course, has itself evolved," he added.

He also responded to questions about the necessity of the BRICS grouping in light of the existence of the G20 and noted that despite the formation of the G20, the G7 continues to meet and has not disbanded. "I'm still struck by how insecure the North is when we speak about the BRICS. Somehow something seems to get under people's skin. And here's an observation. If there is a G20, did the G7 disband? Has it stopped meeting? No, it still continues. So if the G20 exists, the G20 is there, but the G7 still exists. Then why can't the G20 be there and the BRICS also exist," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar ‘blushes’ as diplomat lauds him

Jaishankar received accolades during his interaction with Ambassador Jean-David Levitte at the Geneva Centre for India’s security policy. A particularly memorable moment occurred when Levitte praised Jaishankar by saying, “You are a star in the world,” causing Jaishankar to blush. The event showcased a rare glimpse of the External Affairs Minister’s humility, as he responded to the compliment with a gesture of gratitude, folding his hands in appreciation.

Earlier, in the day, Jaishankar arrived in Switzerland's Geneva and started his visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Started my visit to Geneva by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

In a world of polarisation and conflict, Bapu's message of harmony and sustainability is more relevant than ever." During his visit to Geneva, Jaishankar will meet the Swiss Foreign Minister to review the close partnership between the two nations and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral ties further. In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Geneva is home to a large number of UN bodies and international organisations. During the visit, EAM will meet with heads and representatives of international organisations with whom India is actively engaged." Jaishankar arrived in Switzerland after concluding his visit to Germany and Saudi Arabia.

