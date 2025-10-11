Jaishankar holds talks with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid strained trade ties Jaishankar and Gor previously met on September 24 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where both leaders reiterated their commitment to advancing the India-US strategic partnership.

New Delhi:

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM), met US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday (October 11) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed the India-US relationship and its growing global significance. Jaishankar later posted on X, expressing pleasure at meeting Gor and wishing him success in his new role. Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is in India on a six-day visit following his Senate confirmation earlier this week.

Engagements with Indian diplomacy leadership

In addition to Jaishankar, Gor met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with discussions centering on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and shared priorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the exchange as productive and also wished Gor success in his assignment.

Previous interactions and UNGA meeting

Jaishankar and Gor had met earlier on September 24, during the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, where they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership. The US State Department underscored this meeting as part of ongoing efforts to promote the success of India-US relations.

Gor’s view on India-US ties

During his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor emphasised India’s importance as a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape regional and global stability. He pledged to prioritize enhancing defence and security cooperation if confirmed. He highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a critical factor in advancing ties.

Trade strains and diplomatic challenges

The meeting comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between New Delhi and Washington following the US decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, including additional duties linked to India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India has labeled these tariffs as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." Despite the strain, recent telephone conversations between Modi and Trump have sparked optimism about ongoing trade deal negotiations, which recently resumed after a short pause.

Ambassador-designate’s background and role

Sergio Gor, formerly the White House personnel director and a close member of Trump’s inner circle, was nominated in August as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. Gor expressed gratitude to President Trump for the nomination, calling it an honor and a sign of "incredible trust and confidence." While in New Delhi, Gor will not present his credentials during this visit.