Jaipur college in Rajasthan receives bomb threat, campus evacuated, police teams rush to spot

Jaipur:

Amid series of bomb threats in the past weeks, a similar bomb threat email was on Wednesday received by Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management and Gramothan (SKIT) in Jagatpura area and the incident triggered panic, prompting authorities to evacuate the campus, police said.

Bomb disposal squad rush to the spot

Police teams, the fire brigade and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted an extensive search of the premises till noon. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far, they said.

Bomb threat appears to be a hoax

Police added that prima facie, it appears to be a hoax, as similar emails have been sent to educational institutions in the past. The email received at around 6.15 am by the principal claimed that RDX-based explosive devices had been planted in the college, warning of a blast at 11.45 am.

Following the alert, the college administration vacated all hostels and offices, and students and staff were moved out and searches were carried out at the campus. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the sender and determine the origin of the email.