Sant Paramhans Acharya withdraws decision to take 'Jal Samadhi', to hold strike in Ramlila Maidan

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj who recently made headlines through his 'Hindu Rashtra' demand, has announced that he no longer plans to hold 'Jal Samadhi' in retaliation. Instead, he will now hold an 'Aamaran anshan' in the national capital's Ramlila Maidan.

Acharya Maharaj had earlier demanded the Modi government to declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else he will take 'Jal Samadhi' in river Sarayu. The noted seer also asked the Centre to terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.

“I demand that India should be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, his October 2 plans were interrupted when he was put under house arrest, and police was deployed at his Ashram. On Friday, representatives from 29 states came together for a discussion on 'Hindu Rashtra' in the 'Hindu Sanatan Dharm' meeting.

Chetan Kakkad, a representative of 'Hindu Rashtra' from Punjab said, he is supporting Paramhans Acharya and his 15 lakh followers.

"I am here to support Paramhans Acharya in support to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. There are 15 lakh influencers from 15 states in our support," he said.

