Declare India a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 else I will take Jal Samadhi: Top seer

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj has demanded the Modi government to declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else he will take 'Jal Samadhi' in river Sarayu. The noted seer also asked the Centre to terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.

“I demand that India should be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time when he has demanded to declare India as a 'Hindu Rashtra'. Earlier, he undertook a 15-day long fast unto death to push for his demand. He broke his fast after he got the assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

India is a secular country. A secular state is a state which is not based on any religion. The country's laws treat all religions equally and grant religious freedom to every individual. Religion in India is treated as the personal affair of individuals and people are free to practice any religion of their choice.

READ MORE: Hindutva takes everyone along, says Mohan Bhagwat

Latest India News