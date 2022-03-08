Terrorists responsible for Srinagar grenade attack identified: J&K DGP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel patrol during the COVID-induced restrictions in Jammu.

The terrorists responsible for a recent grenade attack in Srinagar have been identified and the case will be solved soon, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday. Two people, including a 19-year-old woman, were killed and 32 others injured when terrorists exploded a grenade at the crowded Hari Singh High Street, near Amirakadal, in the heart of Srinagar on Sunday.

"The enemies of peace are doing such kind of cowardly acts. We have achieved success against them in the past by busting all the modules created by the enemy forces to carry out civilian killings and throw grenades to harm the public," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kathua district. He said any new terrorist module coming to the fore will be tackled and neutralized.

"Three-four modules were busted in the last few days. Those involved in the grenade attack (in Srinagar) have been identified and the case will be solved soon," the police chief said. At another function organized by the Jammu and Kashmir police to celebrate International Women's Day in Jammu, the DGP said they have got solid clues in the case and some suspects were also picked up and are being questioned.

"This module will be busted as well and those behind it will be exposed," he said.

The DGP said 85 such modules, involved in civilian killings and grenade-throwing incidents, were busted last year, while half-a-dozen modules were neutralized in Jammu and Kishtwar in the Jammu zone. Several other modules in Kashmir's Awantipora, Ganderbal, Sopore, Baramulla and Anantnag were busted this year.

Asked about the details of a liquid that was seized along with arms and ammunition after being dropped by a Pakistani drone in Jammu's R S Pura sector last month, Singh said the forensic report has confirmed that it was a liquid explosive.

"The Jammu police, headed by Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, is thwarting conspiracies from across the border (to smuggle weapons and narcotics). We are working with different agencies and have also seized some more material that has been sent for (a forensic) analysis. We will share the report once it is available," the DGP said. He said the security grid along the border with Pakistan has been strengthened to stop the smuggling of narcotics and weapons into the Indian side.

"We have strengthened the security to completely stop the smuggling of drugs and weapons, which are being dropped by drones," Singh said.

Seeking the support of the public to wipe out the menace of drugs from the Union Territory, he said it is a bigger challenge than terrorism and police alone cannot fight it off.

"It is a big challenge and every section of the society, including youngsters, should come forward to help police fight this plague. We have seized big consignments and will continue our work, but we need support in tackling the menace," the DGP said. He said police have launched a special drive against drugs in every district, while the zonal heads are monitoring at the zonal level and "with the support of people, this will be dealt with as well".

