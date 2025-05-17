J-K LG Manoj Sinha hails Indian Armed Forces, says 'there's nothing in Pakistan that is beyond reach' India launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of a dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. Operation Sindoor was the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the border area in the Tangdhar sector and interacted with the members of the Armed Forces. The J-K Lt Governor hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and underscored that Pakistan had to plead all over the world for a truce with India. Sinha stressed that India is not in favour of war and wants to live in peace.

'India moving ahead with a dream...'

He acknowledged India's growth trajectory, saying, "Today, we are the fifth-largest economy in the world and want to become the fourth-largest economy in a few days. We are moving ahead with the dream of a developed India."

However, Sinha slammed Pakistan, which he said "is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt", adding that Islamabad must have "learnt a lesson from the reply" given by New Delhi.

'Nothing in Pakistan beyond India's reach': J-K LG Sinha

Emphasising the extent to which Indian Armed Forces can operate, Sinha noted, "There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army. Again, I salute your valour, bravery and devotion towards Maa Bharati and pray to God that whenever such a crisis comes, the country should know that our country is in the safe hands of heroes like you."

India launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of a dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. Operation Sindoor was the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.